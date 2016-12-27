MUSIC: DJ Sawa ft. Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy & Moelogo – Tomorrow (Remix)

DJ Sawa is back with the remix to his mind blowing tune which he titled “Tomorrow Remix”, Here he enlist Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy & Moelogo.

On the song, DJ Sawa featured artists from Ghana and Nigeria as well. Artists like Mr Eazi, StoneBwoy and Moelogo who joined hands together to make the song a good one for the listening pleasure of their fans all over the world.

Mr Eazi who was on the first official record, Brings all the Life is Eazi sauce as he rendered his tremendous vocals and lased a solid chorus on the song. While on the other hand The Bhim Nation Boss – Stonebwoy and Moelogo did made a perfection on the song as well.

Dj sawa as been giving all spice up hit as he continues to deliver most radio hits songs and bringing acts from different region, to create a soulful tune for every music lovers round the world.

2016 has been a remarkable year for him and we ought dj sawa gives and dishes out more banger collaboration next year to come.

Listen, Download and share your thoughts:



