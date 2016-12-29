Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Ejay – Saudi

Elijah Nansel Faden best known by his stage name, Ejay hails from Jos, Plateau State. He dropped his first viral single “let it Shine” in october, and he is back with another club banger to rock arenas titled ‘Saudi’.

ENJOY!


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

