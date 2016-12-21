MUSIC: Elgo Veen Ft. Eddie Roll – Ryder

HSM Dance-hall/Reggae singer, ELGO VEEN debuts his new official single titled “Ryder” featuring his label boss, EDDIE ROLL track also produced by him.

After the release of his previous hit track titled “slow down”‎ This record is quite catchy and also a Potential hit, Listen below and share your opinions.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Elgo-Veen-Ryder-ft-Eddie-Roll.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

