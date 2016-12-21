Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Elgo Veen Ft. Eddie Roll – Ryder

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

HSM Dance-hall/Reggae singer, ELGO VEEN debuts his new official single titled “Ryder” featuring his label boss, EDDIE ROLL track also produced by him.

After the release of his previous hit track titled “slow down”‎ This record is quite catchy and also a Potential hit, Listen below and share your opinions.

Enjoy!



