MUSIC: Ezi Emela – Chineke Meh

Manchester Born, Ezi Emela continues to make her mark on the Afrobeats landscape with her newest single – ‘ Chineke Meh ’. Born to Nigerian parents, the British songstress has never been afraid to play with new styles and sounds. T eaming up with top producer P2J , the track is a perfect blend of Afrobeats, R‘n’B and a hint of Trap.

Real name, Ezichimemela Ezeh , began singing from a very early age and developed her own sound using influences from UK culture and her Nigerian upbringing. ‘Chineke Meh’- which means ‘Oh My God ’ premiered on BBC1xtra with DJ Edu , comes hot off the heels of her last single ‘No Lele’, and shows no signs of slowing down. The visuals, directed by Labi at Wow Films is said to be released soon on VEVO.

“I wanted t o the end 2016 with a bang,” says the vibrant songstress. Teaming up with P2J made so much sense. He understood my sound and I am a big fan of his work. I’m so excited to share this single with you – especially the video”.

Ezi who is based in London, recently signed to All About The Melody.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Eziemela-chineke-meh-1.mp3

