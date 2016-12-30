MUSIC: Fresh Tag Ent – My Guys
Gearing up for 2017, Diaspora based Fresh Tag Ent presents a brand-new collaborative single titled ‘MY GUYS’
They describe this new single as the new era of Club/Hip Hop sound the industry is missing..
‘MY GUYS’ is a teaser to many other projects lined up for the entertainment outfit, An EP ‘The Takeover’ is also in the works.
Enjoy their brand new collaboration, Produced by XBlaze.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Fresh Tag Ent – My Guys appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG