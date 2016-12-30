MUSIC: Fresh Tag Ent – My Guys

Gearing up for 2017, Diaspora based Fresh Tag Ent presents a brand-new collaborative single titled ‘MY GUYS’

They describe this new single as the new era of Club/Hip Hop sound the industry is missing..

‘MY GUYS’ is a teaser to many other projects lined up for the entertainment outfit, An EP ‘The Takeover’ is also in the works.

Enjoy their brand new collaboration, Produced by XBlaze.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/My-Guys.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

