MUSIC: Fulleffex – Sir Bars-A-Lot
Going out with a BANG, Sir Bars-A-Lot is just a dope jam! Already doing well on various digital stores and online platforms, this is Fulleffex saying ‘Merry Christmas to you all!”
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Fulleffex – Sir Bars-A-Lot appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG