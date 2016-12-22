MUSIC: Gbangucci ft. Pasuma – You Are Mine

The fusion of Afro hip hop and Fuji has been on the horizon in the Nigerian music industry. This time, it brings Gbangucci featuring Alhaji Alabi Pasuma to the horizon.

The Yuletide season is garnished with the new single, titled You Are Mine (redefined) by bringing both artiste of the same love for fun, danceable and melodic sound together in this amazing new song.

The song (You Are Mine) is mastered and mixed in South Africa under the label of Gucciversal Records which is a record label owned by the energetic and fun loving artist himself; Gbangucci or popularly known as Mr. Sexual Healer or simply Boo to the Booless.

Gbangucci showed his flexibility in this song with the rhythmic beat and melodious sound of this new song. This song is suitable for marriage events or any events due to the lyrics of the song where the artist talked about getting married to this woman of his choice.

Relax, listen, download and romance this new hit single by both enigmatic Nigerian artist.

Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Gbangucci-ft.-Pasuma-_-Meets-Media.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Gbangucci ft. Pasuma – You Are Mine appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

