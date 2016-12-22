MUSIC: Gbangucci – Merry Xmas (Keresi Ti De)

It’s a double bang this season for the fast rising, stylish and kind hearted Gbangucci with the release of yet another single titled Merry Xmas (keresi ti de) to herald or usher in the Yuletide season. This time, Gbangucci went into the studio and cooked this new song with so much Afro fusion.

The song talks about him asking for the lovers and supporters of his music to come and felicitate with him as he is celebrating life. His love for his African culture and particularly his origin makes him dilute this new song with the Yoruba meaning of Christmas which is Keresi.

He also promised to make his grand and humble entrance into his father land, Nigeria very soon or specifically for a certain event by his long standing friend Olamide at his Olic3 (Olamide Live In Concert 3) When asked, he responded “God willing and humanity allowed, I would love to be in my country to breathe in the fresh air of the tropic”

As we await his arrival, let’s listen to his new song titled Merry Xmas (keresi ti de). Merrry Christmas to you all!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Gbangucci-Merry-Xmas-Keresi-ti-de.mp3

