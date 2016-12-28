MUSIC: Henry Praise – Iyami
This song titled Iyami was written and composed by Henry Praise a gospel artist which was part of his new album released tittled Original God that was released on the 30th of October 2016 .
Iyami was produced by ESTRINGS, Henry Praise also revealed this song (Iyami) is dedicated lovely mother’s in the world
DOWNLOAD: ‘Henry Praise – iyami‘
