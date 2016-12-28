Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Henry Praise – Iyami

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

This song titled Iyami was written and composed by Henry Praise a gospel artist which was part of his new album released tittled Original God that was released on the 30th of October 2016 .

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Iyami was produced by ESTRINGS, Henry Praise also revealed this song (Iyami) is dedicated lovely mother’s in the world

IYAMI by Henry Praise

DOWNLOAD: ‘Henry Praise – iyami‘

 


 

The post MUSIC: Henry Praise – Iyami appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.