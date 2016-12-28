MUSIC: Henry Praise – Iyami

This song titled Iyami was written and composed by Henry Praise a gospel artist which was part of his new album released tittled Original God that was released on the 30th of October 2016 .

Iyami was produced by ESTRINGS, Henry Praise also revealed this song (Iyami) is dedicated lovely mother’s in the world

IYAMI by Henry Praise

DOWNLOAD: ‘Henry Praise – iyami‘



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/iya-mii.mp3

The post MUSIC: Henry Praise – Iyami appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

