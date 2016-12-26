MUSIC: KingsMen – Christmas Medley

Coming off the Pause after their first official single “Pause” in 2013, the Accapella/Soul/R & B/Pop group, KingsMen, who delight in dishing out inspirational and love songs, have given us a delightful song to enjoy the Christmas season with.

Christmas Medley incorporates an array of well known and loved Christmas classics such as Little Drummer boy, Gbo Ohun, Rivers of Babylon and Ding Dong Merrily on High. Produced by Fatt Beat (Coke studio Nigeria in-house producer) and laced with their usual harmonic interplay, their rendition of these Christmas classics is infectious and guaranteed to uplift your spirit during this yuletide.

Have a merry Christmas and a very, happy new year, from the King’s Men to you and your family.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/KINGSMEN-Christmas-Medley.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

