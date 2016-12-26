Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: KingsMen – Christmas Medley

Coming off the Pause after their first official single “Pause” in 2013, the Accapella/Soul/R & B/Pop group, KingsMen, who delight in dishing out inspirational and love songs, have given us a delightful song to enjoy the Christmas season with.

Christmas Medley incorporates an array of well known and loved Christmas classics such as Little Drummer boyGbo OhunRivers of Babylon and Ding Dong Merrily on High. Produced by Fatt Beat (Coke studio Nigeria in-house producer) and laced with their usual harmonic interplay, their rendition of these Christmas classics is infectious and guaranteed to uplift your spirit during this yuletide.

