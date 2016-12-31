Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Limbuzee ft. Shuun Bebe – Zagadat

Here is another hit banger from South South most versatile artist “LIMBUZEE” but this time around, he features one of Warri finest “Shuun Bebe” the Who U Help crooner, On this mind blowing tune titled “Zagadat”.

This song will definitely get you moving, as it has been perceived to be the best collaboration coming out from Warri so far.. It’s a blend of dance hall and Afro-pop. This one is a big tune.

