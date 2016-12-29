MUSIC: Mr Eazi – Mad Over You (Cover)

Your Favorite boy – Mr Eazi gives a treat to Runtown’s latest single “Mad Over You”, Which has been gaining massive plays and Tv stations as well. The Magic boy Eazi seems to be on the studio itch as he ditches out another amazing cover.

Mad Over You Re-fix by Mr Eazi is best described as another Life is Eazi tune for his fans. Check out below and share your thoughts.

ENJOY!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Mr-Eazi-Mad-Over-You-Mix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

