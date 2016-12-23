MUSIC: Mr. Ranci – Street Eteela

Here comes a monster hit “Street Eteela” from a young talented Nigerian Afro Pop/R&B singer, Mr Ranci. He is from the shackles of the Legendre singer popularly known as Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Mr Ranci is Unique and exceptionally different in his style of music. Street Eteela produced by another magic finger “Suspense Babani”.

Download, Listen and Let’s have your comments.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Mr.-Ranci-–-Street-Eteela-Suspense-Babani.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Mr. Ranci – Street Eteela appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

