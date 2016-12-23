Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Mr. Ranci – Street Eteela

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Here comes a monster hit “Street Eteela” from a young talented Nigerian Afro Pop/R&B singer, Mr Ranci. He is from the shackles of the Legendre singer popularly known as Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Mr Ranci is Unique and exceptionally different in his style of music. Street Eteela produced by another magic finger “Suspense Babani”.

Download, Listen and Let’s have your comments.


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Mr. Ranci – Street Eteela appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.