Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody – Ego

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

MSE Gang is a new record label fresh on the entertainment circuit with two artistes signed “Ballzee” & “Jay Melody”. MSE Gang makes a debut with this tune titled “Ego” which features its artistes (Ballzee & Jay Melody) which basically encourages all and sundry to work hard in other to reap efforts of labour. It’s produced by Philtown and mixed by ace mixing engineer VTek. Enjoy and drop your comments.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 

The post MUSIC: MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody – Ego appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.