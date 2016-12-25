MUSIC: MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody – Ego

MSE Gang is a new record label fresh on the entertainment circuit with two artistes signed “Ballzee” & “Jay Melody”. MSE Gang makes a debut with this tune titled “Ego” which features its artistes (Ballzee & Jay Melody) which basically encourages all and sundry to work hard in other to reap efforts of labour. It’s produced by Philtown and mixed by ace mixing engineer VTek. Enjoy and drop your comments.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Ego-MSE-Gang-ft.-Ballzee-Jay-Melody.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody – Ego appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

