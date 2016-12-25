MUSIC: MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody – Ego
MSE Gang is a new record label fresh on the entertainment circuit with two artistes signed “Ballzee” & “Jay Melody”. MSE Gang makes a debut with this tune titled “Ego” which features its artistes (Ballzee & Jay Melody) which basically encourages all and sundry to work hard in other to reap efforts of labour. It’s produced by Philtown and mixed by ace mixing engineer VTek. Enjoy and drop your comments.
