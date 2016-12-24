MUSIC: Ophileh – Monalisa

Ilifu Sunday Idagu known by his musical name OPHILEH, is a Cross River born artist based in Abuja. He started music in 2007 and made it professional in 2011.

As a Versatile Artist, He has a Catalog of Good music ranging from Afrobeat – hip-hop From which 13 Tracker Album tagged ‘OPEN THE STUDIO ‘ Will Be set for Release next year. OPHILEH also has a video from one of his track titled ‘sweet love’ which is Slated to be Released next year among others.

OPHILEH has performed in several shows around Nigeria with his smash hit single titled “MONALISA” produced by E-zone. Sweet love produced by Sam and Elam produced by j Klif among others. OPHILEH’s music has gain massive airplay around Abuja, Benue & and Most especially Cross River were he Hails from.

OPHILEH is yet to Be signed into a record label though he belongs to Gt5 music group. Ladies And Gentlemen, Nigeria music industry has never experienced it well without OPHILEH lyrics.

Just taste the vibes and get the feeling. Without further ado, Check out his new single ‘Monalisa’ below and share your thoughts below.

Download and ENJOY!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Ophileh-Monalisa-Prod.-By-E-zone.mp3

