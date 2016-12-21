MUSIC: Patorhymez – Komaro

Patorhymez coming from the Eastern coast of Nigeria ,Bende LGA to be precise in Abia state. A 200level student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (Mouau) Studying Entrepreneurship.

He was born on 21st December 1996 in the family of Mr and Mrs J.K Kalu,and the last in the family of five. Komaro is His first official Single,a kinda love song and dance hall hit track that’ll make you dance and forget your predicaments and play on repeat. Itz Anoda DaveBeatz Productions.

hit the download button and feel good…



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Patorhymez_-_Komaro_Prod_By_DaveBeatz_.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

