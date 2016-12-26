MUSIC: Phlex – Physical

After taking it to the street, with his last single “ROGER”, featuring Reminisce and Yung6ix; PHLEX of ElPhlex continues his solo journey with his new love anthem, “PHYSICAL”.

“Physical” can be described as a bad boy lover’s anthem. Produced by “Krizbeatz the drummer boy”, the production/instrumental is superb, groovy and creates a solid foundation for a wonderful song. Physical provides different sounds from R&B to Caribbean sound with grimy sound fusion. Krizbeatz’s synergy of the drums, snares and baselines on this song is evident and gives you that bouncy feel all through the song.

Phlex delivers brilliantly on the instrumentals…

The video for this song is already at the final production stage and due for release very soon.

Listen up and enjoy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/PHLEX-MASTRD.mp3

