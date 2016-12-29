MUSIC: Prose – Ogogoro (Prod. Prose)

As the year 2016 finally winds up, many are counting their blessings and losses and Prose is definitely ending the year with a big bang as he drops his self-produced single titled “Ogogoro”.

The Warri born versatile rapper ends the year 2016 with something extraordinary which promises to shake up the industry this coming year. Prose is set to take over and there is no stopping him.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Prose-Ogogoro-mp3.mp3

