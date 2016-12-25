MUSIC: Richwalks – kumbaya

Afrobank studio’s Fast rising Producer, rapper, songwriter and Singer ‘Richwalks’ has after the success of his first two tracks “shey you know and believe” respectively has introduced another motivational track “Kumbaya”. Produced by Richwalks and mixed by AJ for Afrobank Studios. Download, listen and Enjoy

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/KUMBAYA-FINAL-MIX.mp3

