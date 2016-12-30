MUSIC: Savy Henry – One In A Million

‘Slow Steady – The Freestyle’ was an intro, ‘Written in the Stars’ was a statement and now Nigerian Singer- Songwriter Savy Henry, whose genre of music surrounds Contemporary RnB, Folk and Afro Pop releases ‘One In A Million’ another amazing song produced by Da Genius.

Having been likened to Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and a couple others, the singer this time delivers yet another love song, infusing it with the Nigerian Pop sounds, simple lyrics and as usual, a never disappointing voice with production credits to Da Genius.

Download, Listen, Enjoy and Spread the word. Savy Henry is here to stay!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Savy-Henry-One-in-a-Million-1.mp3

