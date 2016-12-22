MUSIC: Skales ft. Burna Boy – Temper (Remix)

Skales and Burna Boy Link-up to create deliver another jam to end up the Year 2016. With the original still getting steady spins on radio and television, Baseline Music act, Skales decided to give his latest single – “Temper” the remix treatment.

Retaining Krisbeatz on the instrumentals, Skales enlists Don Gorgon a.k.a Burna Boy for the remix of “Temper” and it sure sounds like a winner.

Enjoy below and share your thoughts

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Skales-ft.-Burna-Boy-Temper-Remix.mp3

