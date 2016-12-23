MUSIC: Slick P ft. Mode 9 & Linda – Kokoro Mi Master

Nigeria music artiste and IT executive, Slick P, aka CEO Rapper, has released his long-awaited single, Kokoro Mi Master, a banging afro hip hop song that samples the musical influences of his music career from British house sounds to Afro R’n’B sounds.

Featuring Mode9, multi-award winning Hip Hop legend of Nigeria music and Linda, a fast rising R’n’B singer, Kokoro Mi Master is produced by London-based DJ Homeboy and distributed in Nigeria by Board Members Entertainment.

Kokoro Mi Master creates a bridge between the old and new sounds of music. Slick P lays his fluid lyrics over the funky house infused beats of Kokoro Mi Master reminding listeners of the ‘boom bap’ era of Nigeria Hip hop with Linda’s melodic refrain of the hook complimenting his rap as Mode9 proves again his status as celebrated lyricist with his captivating wordplay.

With Kokoro Mi Master’s release in the last month of 2016, Slick P enters the New Year with a bang as one of the music artistes to watch in 2017. And in a few weeks, the video to Kokoro Mi Master to be shot by one of Nigeria’s ace video directors will be unleashed in the public domain.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Slick-P-Kokoro-Mi-Master-ft-Mode-9-Linda.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Slick P ft. Mode 9 & Linda – Kokoro Mi Master appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

