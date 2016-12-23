MUSIC: Snow – Naso (Prod. Krizbeatz)

“Ariyo Ademola” popularly known as Snow is a talented and amazing singer, song writer and entertainer with unstoppable motive for great achievements. His style of music is quite uncommon with African flavor from the stable of 007 Entertainment.

The unstoppable love song titled ” NASO” is a wonderful tune that will trill the mind of lovers telling how committed and futuristic. Produced by @Krizbeatz_ the amazing Drunmer boi, Mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/SNOW-NASO-Prod.-by-Krizbeat.mp3

