MUSIC: St Liberty ft. Vokalen – Dope

St-liberty Is A Young Talented Artist That Hails From The East, Enugu State Precisely. He’s A Final Year Student Of Chemical Engineering In Enugu State University Of Science & Technology [ESUT] This Is His First Single Dope Featuring Vokalen As Produced By L.t [blazer].

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/St_Liberty_ft_Vokalen_-_Dope_Prod_By_LT_.mp3

