MUSIC: St Liberty ft. Vokalen – Dope
St-liberty Is A Young Talented Artist That Hails From The East, Enugu State Precisely. He’s A Final Year Student Of Chemical Engineering In Enugu State University Of Science & Technology [ESUT] This Is His First Single Dope Featuring Vokalen As Produced By L.t [blazer].
Download, Enjoy & Kindly Share Your Thought.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
