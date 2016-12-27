Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: St Liberty ft. Vokalen – Dope

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

St-liberty Is A Young Talented Artist That Hails From The East, Enugu State Precisely. He’s A Final Year Student Of Chemical Engineering In Enugu State University Of Science & Technology [ESUT] This Is His First Single Dope Featuring Vokalen As Produced By L.t [blazer].

