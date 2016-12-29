Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Surprise – Omope | Wan Street (Prod. Jaga Bantu Moor)

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Already buzzing around Ikeja and environs – SuperWavey Records act; Surprise comes through with 2 brand new singles – Omope and Wan Street. Both tracks produced by Jaga Bantu Moor (formerly BlazeBeats).

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Dope stuff from the Ekiti state indigene!

Download, listen and share:



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Surprise – Omope | Wan Street (Prod. Jaga Bantu Moor) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.