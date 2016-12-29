MUSIC: Surprise – Omope | Wan Street (Prod. Jaga Bantu Moor)

Already buzzing around Ikeja and environs – SuperWavey Records act; Surprise comes through with 2 brand new singles – Omope and Wan Street. Both tracks produced by Jaga Bantu Moor (formerly BlazeBeats).

Dope stuff from the Ekiti state indigene!

Download, listen and share:



