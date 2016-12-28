Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Teejayrito – One Night Stand

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Fresh off the release of the official Song tittled Dj Xclusive, Teejayrito presents his new single entitled “One Night Stand”. Song Produced by Teejayrito and the song was Mixed n Mastered by Jinmi Abduls… This is sure to make you dance and Vibe to it….

Listen and share your thoughts.



