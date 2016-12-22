MUSIC: TeeQ Bello x DJ Baddo – Knack Am

The “Eko+Ibadan” balladeer TeeQ Bello teams up with the superstar Dj Baddo for this striking melodic song titled Knack Am, produced by Killertunes.

“Knack Am” is a polish, trip the light fantastic club banger which provides the base for TeeQ Bello’s signature killer performance.

Enjoy this double tower of strength of great power as DJ Baddo and TeeQ Bello groove the gifted synergy into a monster hit.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/KnacKam-__TeeQ-Bello-x-DJ-Baddo.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: TeeQ Bello x DJ Baddo – Knack Am appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

