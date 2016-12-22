MUSIC: TeeQ Bello x DJ Baddo – Knack Am
The “Eko+Ibadan” balladeer TeeQ Bello teams up with the superstar Dj Baddo for this striking melodic song titled Knack Am, produced by Killertunes.
“Knack Am” is a polish, trip the light fantastic club banger which provides the base for TeeQ Bello’s signature killer performance.
Enjoy this double tower of strength of great power as DJ Baddo and TeeQ Bello groove the gifted synergy into a monster hit.
