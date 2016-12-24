MUSIC: Temmie kingin – Doingz

Temiloluwa akomolafe aka Temmie kingin who hails from Ekiti state is a Fast rising act with versatility. Unsigned Temmie kingin gave u initially with his debut single “Iyawo Alhaji” Featuring the illegal crooner Pepenazi.

And here is telling you to get the groove on by dropping this hitmaker DOINZ produced by Moselbee This tune will get music lovers grooving non-stop. Connect with him on social media via @temmie_kingin.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Temmie-kingin-Doingz.mp3

