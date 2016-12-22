MUSIC: Toby Grey – MMM (Moku Mogbe Modaran)

Just few days after the release of her raving number “DO”, Grey Nation singer “Toby Grey” recruits the expertise of seasoned producer “PJAY” to churn out new number syncing with the current trend MMM.

Mixed and mastered by DrumPhase,

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/MMM-Moku-Mogbe-Modaran.mp3

