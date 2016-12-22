MUSIC: Toby Grey – MMM (Moku Mogbe Modaran)
Just few days after the release of her raving number “DO”, Grey Nation singer “Toby Grey” recruits the expertise of seasoned producer “PJAY” to churn out new number syncing with the current trend MMM.
Mixed and mastered by DrumPhase,
Listen and Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Toby Grey – MMM (Moku Mogbe Modaran) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG