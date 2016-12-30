MUSIC: Tonicode – Ranti’s Loss
Dynamic Artist/Producer “Tonicode” releases a new afro-alternative single titled “Ranti’s Loss”. He delves further into experimentation of new sounds and dynamic samples to bring an exciting new rendition, coated with melodies and his native Yoruba tongue, with most of the credits going to the self-produced artist.
It’s a love song with the most interesting of twists “speaking about how a young man overcame heartbreak, by finding love”.
Gear up for an exciting journey, as you anticipate a body of work influenced by his African alternative sound.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Tonicode – Ranti’s Loss appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG