MUSIC: Tonicode – Ranti’s Loss

Dynamic Artist/Producer “Tonicode” releases a new afro-alternative single titled “Ranti’s Loss”. He delves further into experimentation of new sounds and dynamic samples to bring an exciting new rendition, coated with melodies and his native Yoruba tongue, with most of the credits going to the self-produced artist.

It’s a love song with the most interesting of twists “speaking about how a young man overcame heartbreak, by finding love”.

Gear up for an exciting journey, as you anticipate a body of work influenced by his African alternative sound.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Rantis-Loss.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Tonicode – Ranti’s Loss appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

