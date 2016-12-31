MUSIC: Tswag Lee – Adura
Philip Oluwatobi better known by his stage name TSWAG LEE is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, singer, and performer with a diverse music style mix of HipHop, R&B, and Afrobeat.
TSWAG LEE was born in Oyo state, Nigeria, ADURA” by is his latest release produced by Kentee Beatz.
