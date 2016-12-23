MUSIC: VTEK ft. Capital Femi, Mike The Myth, Dumebi, Chang, Lucci, Maytronomy & Gidii – Holiday

This is a holiday happy song for the season from the stable of celebrity premium producer VTEK featuring Capital Femi,Mike The Myth,Dumebi,Chang,Lucci,Maytronomy & Gidii. If you love good music, you will like this.

Enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/VTEK-Holiday-ft-Capital-Femi-x-Mike-The-Myth-x-Dumebi-x-Chang-x-Lucci-x-Maytronomy-Gidii.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: VTEK ft. Capital Femi, Mike The Myth, Dumebi, Chang, Lucci, Maytronomy & Gidii – Holiday appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

