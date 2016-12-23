MUSIC: VTEK ft. Capital Femi, Mike The Myth, Dumebi, Chang, Lucci, Maytronomy & Gidii – Holiday
This is a holiday happy song for the season from the stable of celebrity premium producer VTEK featuring Capital Femi,Mike The Myth,Dumebi,Chang,Lucci,Maytronomy & Gidii. If you love good music, you will like this.
Enjoy.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
