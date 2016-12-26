MUSIC: WackoTunes x DandyMan – Ibiri

From the stables of Rasta Rockstar comes this hot track from the multi-talented due WackoTunes and DandyMan in this hot new track titled IBIRI, this track produced by 2Flexing will surely get you moving to the groove. Mix by Brain On The Mix.

Download and Enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/WackoTunes-x-DandyMan-Ibiri.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: WackoTunes x DandyMan – Ibiri appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

