MUSIC: Xbreazy ft. Pepenazi – Pray (Remix)

Xbreazy features Ecleftic Pepenazi on the Remix of his single “Pray”. Xbreazy with with the names Arigbabu Abimbola is a graduate of Mathematics from Tai Solarin University of Education. He is a songwriter, a rapper, a singer and a lyricist.

His versatile style of music has earned him a lot in the music industry and right now, he is at his best and he his a name to reckon with in the music industry. In 2015, he dropped a single titled ‘They Don’t Know’ which was produced by JPhily.

Listen, download, share and enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Xbreazy-ft.-Pepenazzi-Pray-Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

