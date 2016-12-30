MUSIC: Xbreazy ft. Pepenazi – Pray (Remix)
Xbreazy features Ecleftic Pepenazi on the Remix of his single “Pray”. Xbreazy with with the names Arigbabu Abimbola is a graduate of Mathematics from Tai Solarin University of Education. He is a songwriter, a rapper, a singer and a lyricist.
His versatile style of music has earned him a lot in the music industry and right now, he is at his best and he his a name to reckon with in the music industry. In 2015, he dropped a single titled ‘They Don’t Know’ which was produced by JPhily.
