MUSIC: Ypick x Runtown – Mad Over (Guitar Cover)

Ypick (starguitarist) is One of Nigerian Fast rising Artiste, a beauty to watch while taking a Solo with his guitar, Part of his Musical Odessy the he have been able to carve an inch for himself with the likes of Sound sultan, Banky W, MasterKraft, Wizkid, Dede Mabiaku, Runtown, Kaffy (Dance Queen), Edaoto to mention few.

Ypick was one of the 36 contestant that enter fameland STAR QUEST 2011, He performed at the just Recent concluded Star-Nigeria event STAR TREK calarba city, Huawei End of the year party/Christmas carol.

Ypick did a rendition of Sean Tizzle Sho lee Guitar Cover in 2013 which had 1million downloads within 3days.

Ypick is here again with another Hot Banger disturbing the air waves MAD OVER YOU (Guitar Cover) by a known Artiste RUNTOWN.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Ypick-x-Runtown-Mad-Over-Guitar-Cover.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Ypick x Runtown – Mad Over (Guitar Cover) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

