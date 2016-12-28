MUSIC: Zoro ft. Awilo Longomba – Good Year

The Peoples Choice – Zoro didn’t Stop in letting out of his amazing job done! From giving us the visuals to his (Thanksgiving) tune “Mabuza Mabuza”, Zoro sets another Geo collaboration record as he features the Legend of our time Awilo Longomba. To deliver another Year round hit titled “Good Year”.

O42 has come to be a house-hold brand as the name seems to be going Globally as every year kicks in and out. Zoro has proved himself worthy – Not just by giving us Good music’ but he has also stayed Glued to his tradition as well.

With hit single such as “Ogene”, “Achikolo”, “Mabuza “Mabuza”, and the latest trending hit which he got featured by flavour titled “Gbo Gan Gbom”. Zoro is definitely an artist to watch out closely for, Year round to come.

Ending the year with a notable pierce, Zoro embarks on a legendary journey as he features the legend himself Awilo Longomba on this Year round banger. 2016 Has been a good year for the Young and promising rapper, but he promises more good materials the next year to come.

Listen, Download and Enjoy below!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Zoro-ft.-Awilo-Longomba-Good-Year.mp3

