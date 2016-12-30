Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Musicians who died in 2016 – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Local Xpress

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Musicians who died in 2016
Vanguard
David Bowie: He was a master of music and makeovers, famous both for his talent and gender-bending artistry. The iconic “Ziggy Stardust” singer, who died on January, 10 at the age of 69 after a quiet, 18-month battle with cancer, defied labels while …
Mistress of the Mix: The Year The Music DiedA News Cafe

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.