Musicians who died in 2016 – Vanguard
|
Nigeria Today
|
Musicians who died in 2016
Vanguard
David Bowie: He was a master of music and makeovers, famous both for his talent and gender-bending artistry. The iconic “Ziggy Stardust” singer, who died on January, 10 at the age of 69 after a quiet, 18-month battle with cancer, defied labels while …
From the Editor: December 30, 2016
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG