Muslim group asks Buhari to suspend SGF, Magu; backs Christian bill
Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu over their indictment by the Senate. Recall that a former President of the Senate, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, had […]
Muslim group asks Buhari to suspend SGF, Magu; backs Christian bill
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG