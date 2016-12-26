Pages Navigation Menu

Muslim group asks Buhari to suspend SGF, Magu; backs Christian bill

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu over their indictment by the Senate. Recall that a former President of the Senate, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, had […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

