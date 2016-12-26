Muslim Northern governors spend Christmas in Akwa Ibom, call for unity
The governors celebrated Christmas with their Akwa Ibom counterpart.
The post Muslim Northern governors spend Christmas in Akwa Ibom, call for unity appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG