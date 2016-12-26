Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Muslim Northern governors spend Christmas in Akwa Ibom, call for unity

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

L-R: Governors Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi during the Christmas festivities in Uyo...25/12/16

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The governors celebrated Christmas with their Akwa Ibom counterpart.

The post Muslim Northern governors spend Christmas in Akwa Ibom, call for unity appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.