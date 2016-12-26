Muslims wishing Christians "Merry Christmas" is worse than fornication or murder – Islamic preacher
Indian Islamic preacher, Dr Zakir Naik took to his Twitter handle to caution Muslims against wishing Christians “Merry Christmas” because as he said, it is worse than fornication or murder.
He made the posts yesterday, 25th December which was Christmas day. More after the cut…
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG