Muslims wishing Christians "Merry Christmas" is worse than fornication or murder – Islamic preacher

Indian Islamic preacher, Dr Zakir Naik took to his Twitter handle to caution Muslims against wishing Christians “Merry Christmas” because as he said, it is worse than fornication or murder.

He made the posts yesterday, 25th December which was Christmas day.



