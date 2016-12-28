What you must know about NNN and how it works

Few days after Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, MMM, froze the accounts of its over 3 million members, another Ponzi scheme has surfaced, and Nigerians are falling for it.

A new money doubling scheme called NNN Nigeria which is modeled after the more notorious Ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria, has emerged just days after MMM froze the accounts of its millions of subscribers in the country.

It seems that some fraudulent people are taking advantage of the economic recession and the sutdown of MMM, to play on the intelligence of Nigerians who are looking for quick cash, and unfortunately, out of greed, most people are falling for these Ponzi schemes.

Just before you decide to join, below are important things you need to know about NNN which is the latest trending Ponzi scheme in Nigeria.

1. It is a community of ordinary people, selflessly helping each other.

2. NNN promises 35% return on investment unlike MMM which promises 30%.

3. A team of freedom lovers in America headed by an influential Yoruba man came up with a logic and tested it offline in New York City in 2014. In September 2015, they held a conference in VI Lagos where they introduced NNN logic.

4. The use of the site is restricted to members and individuals personally invited by them only.

5. The goal of NNN is not the money but to acquire as much as you can.

6. There will be no moratorium and the system will be automated.

7. NNN is just a copycat of MMM as everything is the same except the 5% difference on returns.

8. It is not a bank neither is it an online business.

