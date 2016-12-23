Must Watch! Funke Akindele-Bello features ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ Cast in this Christmas Song | Starring Mo-Eazy and Ruby
After a successful year of educationally entertaining the world, the cast of popular TV series Jenifa’s Diary, decided to team up with the production crew of the series “Scene One Productions (S.O.P)” to appreciate the fans and audience of the popular TV series with this beautiful video titled “Christmas Song”. The video directed by JJC […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG