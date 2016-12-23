Pages Navigation Menu

Must Watch! Funke Akindele-Bello features ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ Cast in this Christmas Song | Starring Mo-Eazy and Ruby

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

After a successful year of educationally entertaining the world, the cast of popular TV series Jenifa’s Diary, decided to team up with the production crew of the series “Scene One Productions (S.O.P)” to appreciate the fans and audience of the popular TV series with this beautiful video titled “Christmas Song”. The video directed by JJC […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

