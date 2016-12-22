My 600th Serie A Game’ll Not Be My Last – Buffon

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insists his 600th appearance for the club in Friday’s Supercoppa Italiana will not be his last landmark outing.

Buffon will lead Juve out against AC Milan in Doha as he looks to add another prize to an already packed trophy cabinet.

The 38-year-old joined Juve from Parma in 2001 and has gone on to win seven Serie A titles – including in each of the past five seasons.

Friday’s Supercoppa clash may not be held in quite the same regard as those Scudetti, but Buffon is not lacking in motivation.

“It’s great that someone is counting [my appearances] for me!” he told a media conference on Thursday.

“It’s a great landmark but it will not be my last. My will to win remains exactly the same. Playing important finals like this helps to keep you hungry.

“Playing in a team like this gives you every motivation you need.”

Juve head into Friday’s clash with a seven-point lead atop Serie A, with Milan a further two back in fifth.

Their respective positions mean Juve start as firm favourites, according to head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who warned his players to be wary of a Milan side that prevailed 1-0 when the teams met in the league in October.

“We’re in excellent form, but we mustn’t assume that will be enough to win,” he said. “We know what Milan are capable of. I’m looking for us to play with humility, respect and focus.

“Anything can happen in a final. To win, we’ll need to deliver a performance befitting of a truly top side. Our defeat in October came from a defensive error. This will also be decided by a mistake or a moment of class.

“For various reasons we’ve been made hot favourites. Milan can come and play without fear. I’m looking for the boys to bring us home another trophy. It would be the perfect gift for me!”

