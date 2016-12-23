Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘My bottom is more beautiful’ – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'My bottom is more beautiful'
Vanguard
A Kim Kardashian lookalike who was told by a modelling agency to lose weight has denied plastic surgery is behind her voluptuous curves. Anastasiya Kvitko, 22, from Russia, who has now moved to Los Angeles, claims it will only be a matter of time

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.