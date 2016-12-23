‘My bottom is more beautiful’

A Kim Kardashian lookalike who was told by a modelling agency to lose weight has denied plastic surgery is behind her voluptuous curves.

Anastasiya Kvitko, 22, from Russia, who has now moved to Los Angeles, claims it will only be a matter of time before she eclipses the reality TV star Kim, as she believes she has the ‘perfect body’.

Model Anastasiya – who has a 37.4-inch bust , 24.8-inch waist, and 41.3-inch hips, puts her success down to defying an edict to lose weight, and insists she has never been under the surgeon’s knife, a claim that is being disputed in her own country.

Anastasiya, from Kaliningrad, has also criticised mother-of-two Kim, 35, claiming that Kim is ‘far behind’ her when it comes to beautiful derrieres.

‘I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her – she is far behind me,’ said Anastasiya, who now has four millionInstagram followers.

‘My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face.

‘And she – everyone knows what she did to her bottom.

‘Now my popularity is growing at a crazy speed, so it is a matter of time when I will be recognised more often than Kim.’

Anastasiya said that she rejected advice from a modelling agency to lose weight and hasn’t looked back since.

‘My idols are the girls with Brazil-type bodies – Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, (and) Nicki Minaj,’ she said in the Russian media.

‘But you have to be careful with American girls.

‘They often go through surgeries and pour fat into their bottoms taken from other parts of their bodies. And my body is a natural one. ‘I had just one surgery – my appendix was removed.’

