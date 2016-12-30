My fate in hands of Allah, I’ll rule Gambia for 1billion yrs if… – Jammeh

Gambian President, Yahaya Jammeh has in a video interview, said that he would rule Gambia for one billion years if he has to do so and that his fate is in the hands of Allah.

