My father is a moron for apologizing to Jide Kosoko – Kemi Olunloyo
Popular US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has castigated her father, a former governor of Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, for apologizing to ace actor, Jide Kosoko after she said he uses his late wives for rituals. Recall that the ‘Snitch Lady’ had stated that there was more to the death of wives of the actor […]
