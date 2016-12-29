Pages Navigation Menu

My Girlfriend’s Hairnet Tampers With My Erection – Man Laments

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Relationship | 0 comments

A Nigerian man took to the ‘Love Doktor’, Joro Olumofin’s page to share a rather troubling situation he’s been put in concerning his relationship. According to the unidentified man, his girlfriend’s hairnet causes him to lose erection at any point. The social media user who claims his girlfriend is also a subscriber to the blog…

