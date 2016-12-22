Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My husband wants divorce after taking my late husband’s possessions – wife – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
My husband wants divorce after taking my late husband's possessions – wife
Vanguard
Lagos – A 38-year-old woman, Amudalat Agboola, whose husband on Thursday approached a Lagos Island Customary for dissolution of their five-year-old marriage, has described her husband as a gold digger. Amudalat, who owned a boutique but now …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.